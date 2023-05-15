ARSENAL CAPTAIN MARTIN ODEGAARD SAYS THERE’S ‘NO HOPE’ IN TITLE RACE AFTER LOSS TO BRIGHTON

While mathematically it’s not yet confirmed, the faces of the Arsenal players at the end of their 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Sunday made it clear they knew the Premier League title race was over.

Some stood staring into the distance, others sat on the pitch and looked at the ground as their opponents raced over to the away end to celebrate with their jubilant fans.

This game felt like the last-chance saloon for Arsenal. They still needed the unlikely scenario of Manchester City slipping up in their remaining three games, but a win was a must if they were to stay in the hunt.

Instead, they capitulated as Brighton scored three second-half goals to strengthen their fairytale bid to secure European football next season.

The loss means Arsenal are four points behind leaders Manchester City and have just two games remaining. Pep Guardiola’s side know a win against Chelsea at the Etihad next Sunday means the title will be theirs again.

“It is going to be very difficult now, we have to be honest. It is tough to take,” Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard told Sky Sports.

“It is not a good feeling at the moment. The way we played, particularly in the second half, I don’t know what happened to be honest.

“It feels like there is no hope now.”

Arsenal had been the better side in the first half as ex-Brighton forward Leandro Trossard hit the bar, but Julio Enciso gave the Seagulls the lead six minutes into the second half and the Gunners got progressively worse as they realised their chances of staying in the title race were rapidly diminishing.

Substitute Deniz Undav pounced on a deflected clearance four minutes from time to put victory out of Arsenal’s reach before Pervis Estupinan rubbed salt in the wound deep in stoppage time.

By then, many Arsenal fans had left, crushed that the one glimmer of hope of winning their first Premier League title since 2004 was all but extinguished.

“We have to apologise for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“Mathematically, it’s still possible but now it’s impossible to think about it. We need to digest the result and the performance in the second half, understand why and have a different reaction.” BBC News