Arsenal considering Isak and Olise as transfer targets

Arsenal is eyeing a double signing this summer, with reports from the Guardian indicating their interest in Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

The Gunners are intensifying their search for attacking reinforcements following their recent Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

According to ESPN sources, Manager Mikel Arteta is considering options like Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP, and Pedro Neto from the Wolves.

Isak, 24, is a primary target for Arsenal, but acquiring him from Newcastle could command a hefty fee of £100 million.

Arsenal had previously scouted the Swedish international before his move to St. James’ Park from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Meanwhile, Olise, 22, has also caught the attention of Arsenal scouts with his recent performances for Crystal Palace, contributing to eight goals in his last eight games.

However, competition for his signature is expected from clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United, with a £65 million release clause set to become active in the summer.