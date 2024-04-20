Arsenal lose out on Club World Cup spot after Champions League elimination

Arsenal’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup were dashed after a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s team faced disappointment in Germany as they lost 3-2 on aggregate to the Bundesliga side, ending their European aspirations.

This exit also means they miss out on the Club World Cup in the United States.

Teams can secure qualification in two ways: by winning the Champions League since 2021 or through a ranking system based on their performances in the tournament over four seasons.

With only two teams per country allowed to qualify, Arsenal needed to win this year’s competition to join Chelsea and Manchester City as UCL winners.

Their elimination opens up a spot for Red Bull Salzburg, who have played 26 Champions League games over the last four seasons.

Despite a strong effort in Germany, holding Bayern to a 0-0 scoreline until Joshua Kimmich’s 63rd-minute goal sealed their fate, Arsenal’s focus now shifts to the Premier League title race.

Currently sitting in second place, level on points with Liverpool but with a better goal difference, Arsenal must aim for league success as they try to prevent City from retaining their title.

Arteta’s side faces Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday as they resume their quest for Premier League glory.