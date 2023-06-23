Arsenal star Thomas Partey has reportedly been offered $200 million to play in the Saudi Pro League next season

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been reportedly been offered an astronomical contract worth $200 million to play in the Saudi Pro League next season.

The 30-year-old midfielder is the latest high-profile footballer to be offered the chance to move to Saudi Arabia, with four of the league’s top clubs having recently been acquired by the nation’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in majority takeovers.

The only outgoing involving a Premier League club at present is the deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to join Al Hilal for a fee of around €48 million. N’Golo Kante will join Al Ittihad from Chelsea, but only upon the expiry of his contract next week.

It has now been reported that the league wants to bring in Partey – and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are said to be among three clubs who could sign him.

Partey to Saudi Arabia?

According to journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, founder of news outlet Ghanasoccernet, Partey has been offered a contract worth $200 million to play in the Saudi Pro League for two years.

As a result, it is added he will earn an annual, tax-free salary of $100 million over his time in the league if he chooses to accept the deal.

Daara also claims that three Saudi Arabian clubs – Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Khaleej.

Moving to Al Nassr would see Partey play alongside Ronaldo, who moved to the Saudi Pro League on a free transfer in January after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated.

The Portuguese legend’s arrival preceded the current flurry of top stars moving to play in the nation’s top division, with eye-watering sums of money offered to players.

As per 90min, Kante will earn £21.5 million per season at Al Ittihad, while fellow new signing Karim Benzema’s earnings stand at a staggering £172 million per year.

But not every player has been tempted to make the move, however. Son Heung-Min was reportedly of interest to Saudi Arabian clubs, with Al Ittihad launching a £51 million bid.

But the South Korea international told local journalist Sungmo Lee that he wants to continue playing for Tottenham and start preparing for the new Premier League season.