AS Roma match halted after defender Ndicka’s collapse on the field

During AS Roma’s Serie A match against Udinese on Sunday, defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the field during the second half, prompting the suspension of the match.

With the score tied at 1-1, the Ivory Coast international fell backwards onto the pitch with 18 minutes remaining.

Despite being conscious, Ndicka appeared to be in pain, clutching his chest with his right hand as the medical team quickly approached him.

He was subsequently stretchered off the field, though he managed to give a reassuring thumbs-up gesture before leaving.

“Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended,” Roma said on social media platform X.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to the hospital for further checks.”

Following a significant delay, the match was suspended, and the players exited the field. Reports from Italian media indicated that the tests conducted on Ndicka at the hospital confirmed that he did not suffer a heart attack.

The 24-year-old will remain hospitalised overnight for observation.

“The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital. Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits,” the club said on X.

“He will remain in the hospital for further observations. Forza Evan!”