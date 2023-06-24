Asamoah Gyan is an icon – Chris Katongo

2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning captain Christopher Katongo has described retired former Ghana Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan as a football legend and icon.

Katongo, who captained Zambia in the 2012 AFCON final following a 1-0 win over a star-studded Ghana, said Gyan has had a very good ran for his national team.

Gyan missed a penalty against the Chipolopolo Boys in the semi-final clash with Emmanuel Mayuka’ lone strike helped eventual winners, Zambia, reach the final.

Katongo, a member of the Zambia Under-23 technical bench has wished the former Sunderland goal poacher all the best even he retires from active football.

“I celebrate you brother. I know that you know the football journey continues off the pitch,” Katongo said, “Wishing you the best in your next chapter of your life away from active football Asamoah Gyan.”