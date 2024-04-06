ASSETS SHOULD BE FORFEITED TO THE STATE, FAITH MUSONDA HAS FAILED TO PROVE THAT SEIZED ASSETS WERE GENUINELY ACQUIRED – ACC

ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) has submitted that journalist Faith Musonda has failed to prove that the properties seized from her were genuinely acquired and, therefore, the assets should be forfeited to the State.

ACC investigations officer Ferguson Kombe has submitted that the commission has demonstrated in its submission that all the seized properties in Ms Musonda’s possession are reasonably suspected of being crime proceeds.

“We accordingly pray for an order that all the properties subject to these proceedings be forfeited to the State,” Mr Kombe submitted.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri has applied that Ms Musonda’s properties worth over K118 million be forfeited to the State for being proceeds of crime.

Ms Musonda has been cited as the first interested party while Sela Property Investments and Covenant Broadcasting Company are second and third with Life Television Limited the fourth.

The DPP, through ACC, wants the court to allow for the forfeiture of the journalist’s properties, which include Sela Property Investments Limited, Covenant Broadcasting Company and Life Television Limited; Government bonds, treasury bills and Madison Finance fixed-term deposit unit, a house in Kingsland City’s and other plots in Chisamba and Ibex Hill.