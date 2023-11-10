ATI BILL PRESENTED TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

Government has presented the Access to Information Bill of 2023 to the National Assembly.

Presenting the Bill today, Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA said the Bill is expected to designate the Human Rights Commission as an oversight institution on matters relating to Access to Information.

He said the Bill will also provide the right to access to information and its limitations while providing for procedures for processing requests for information.

Mr. MWEETWA said the Bill will also give effect to the right to access information as guaranteed in the United Nations Convention against corruption and African Charter on Human and People’s rights.

ZNBC