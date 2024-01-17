ATI is a sham, UPND was forced to enact it as a debt restructuring condition – Sangwa

CONSTITUTIONAL Lawyer John Sangwa says the recently enacted Access to Information is a sham and it will not serve its purpose.

And Sangwa says it is crazy that Zambia only has 100 judges to service 20 million citizens, arguing that this ratio has contributed to the broken down judicial system.

Meanwhile, Sangwa has wondered why the President and Ministers keep going to stadiums to inspect the cholera situation when that is the responsibility of the local authorities.

Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Sangwa said there was a problem with the Access to Information Act at many levels.

When asked what he thought about the act, Sangwa described it as a “sham” and “fraud on the people”…