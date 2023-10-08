Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s leave to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, sought the consent of the Supreme Court to bring in fresh evidence against President Tinubu.

This authorization from the supreme court was seeked on Friday night to prove that Tinubu submitted a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The documents were the academic records of Tinubu, which were handed over to Atiku by the Chicago State University on Monday.

Atiku asserted his petitions on Order 2, Rule 12(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 1985, Section 137(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

And under the inherent jurisdiction of the Honourable Court as granted by Section 6(6)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The petition which was filed on October 6, though it dated October 5, particularly petitioned the apex court for an order.

The order conferring him leave “to produce and for the court to receive fresh and additional evidence by way of deposition.

“On oath from the Chicago State University for use in this appeal to wit: the certified discovery deposition made by Caleb Westberg on behalf of Chicago State University on October 3, October 3, 2023.

“Disclaiming the certificate presented by the 2nd respondent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission.”