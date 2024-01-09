Attal, 34, chosen by Macron to be France’s youngest prime minister

Gabriel Attal has been appointed as the new prime minister of France. Emmanuel Macron wants to improve his presidency by appointing a new government.

At 34 years old, he is the youngest prime minister in modern French history. Even younger than Socialist Laurent Fabius, who was 37 when he became prime minister in 1984.

Mr Attal takes over from Élisabeth Borne, who quit after being in the job for 20 months.

During that time, she had problems because she didn’t have enough support in parliament.

Gabriel Attal, who is currently in charge of education, has made a very noticeable appointment.

He has been given the job of leading the French government in the upcoming important European Parliament elections in June.