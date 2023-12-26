AU Observer Mission Canes Democratic Republic of Congo electoral body

UNPREPARED: AU Observer Mission Canes CENI

The African Union observer team has taken a swipe at the Democratic Republic of Congo electoral body – CENI – for the chaotic organization of the December 20 elections.

Giving an update on their observations so far, AU head of delegation Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who is also former president of Madagascar, says major logistical challenges have been noted in the election.

He says CENI should have prepared for logistical challenges a long time ago since they know elections in the country happen every after five years.

He said it was unacceptable that there was no sufficient voter education while electoral officers had challenges operating voting machines.

Rajaonarimampianina said voting should not have five days when the country’s constitution only provides for a day.

In short, what happened in Congo is like a man who impregnates his wife but on the day of delivery, he claims to be unprepared for his the new baby.

The opposition have boycotted the elections and accuse CENI of rigging the results in favour of incumbent Felix Tshisekedi. Several local civil society groups have also dismissed the election as a fraud.-DRC News Today