Aubameyang joins Marseille after leaving Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined French club after leaving Chelsea.

The Gabonese Striker, 34, has signed a three-year deal to join the Ligue 1 side.

The move brings an end to Aubameyang’s ill-fated return to the Premier League following his previous spell with Arsenal.

He joined Chelsea on deadline day last summer as the anticipated solution to their search for an out-and-out goalscorer No 9. He scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona in a £10.3m deal last September.

Aubameyang exits the Premier League for the second time in 18 months, having spent four years at Arsenal from 2018 before joining Barca in January 2022.

He scored 13 goals in 23 matches in his six months in Spain, but was unable to replicate that form under three different managers during a season-long stay at Stamford Bridge.