AUDITOR GENERAL’S OFFICE DISPEL NON -CDF AUDIT REPORT CLAIMS BY ZICA

Acting Auditor General Ron Mwambwa has refuted assertions by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZiCA)that no consolidated audit has been done following the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increment.

The assertions were made during the 2023 fourth quarter media briefing.

Dr Mwaba has described the assertions by ZICA President Yande Mwenye as lacking facts, stating that for the first time the Office has audited all the 156 Constituencies and CDF Consolidated Financial Report.

Dr. Mwambwa said if ZiCA consulted on the matter they would have been told the correct position, which is, that the CDF Audit Report and the Consolidated Financial Report has already been finalised and will soon be a public document after its tabled in Parliament as per procedure.

Dr. Mwambwa said the Office has the capacity to audit all Constituencies going by the CDF Audit Report that it has produced on time.

And the Acting Auditor General has also called on ZiCA to cultivate a spirit of dialogue on matters that pertain to audit so as to give the right information to the public.

This is according to a statement issued in Lusaka by Ellen Chikabe head of Public Relations at the office of the Auditor General.

CREDIT: ZANIS