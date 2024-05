AUTHORITIES BLOCK US FROM VISITING DETAINED LEADERS, SOCIALIST PARTY PRESIDENT FRED M’MEMBE SAYS…..

Police this afternoon barred us from entering Woodlands and Ibex police stations to visit the detained Mfuwe Member of Parliament and CDP leader, Apostle Danny Pule.

Other political detainees include Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala at Kabwata Police, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi at Chelstone Police, and Lumezu MP Munir Zulu at Central Police.