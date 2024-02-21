Autopsy reveals Kelvin Kiptum died from head injuries

An autopsy has revealed that Kenya’s world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum died from severe head injuries in a road accident earlier this month.

Kenya’s chief government pathologist Johanssen Odour told local media that the injuries were consistent with those suffered in motor vehicle accidents.

The 24-year-old rising star and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana were killed in a late-night accident on 11 February near his home in north-western Kenya.

Hakizimana funeral is under way in Rwanda.

Kiptum will be laid to rest on Friday at his home village, Chepkorio in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, in what is expected to be a state event.

Kiptum rose to fame last year when he won the Chicago marathon and set a new world record of 2:00:35.

He beat the previous record held by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds – setting Kiptum up as Kipchoge’s main rival for the 2024 season.

The two had been named in Kenya’s provisional marathon team for the Paris Olympics later this year.

His team had announced that Kiptum would attempt to run the 42km distance in under two hours at the Rotterdam marathon – a feat that has never been achieved in open competition.