AVOID UNNECESSARY ANTAGONISM, EMBARRASSMENT, MSONI URGES HICHILEMA…don’t go to Kuomboka

Msoni Writes:-

All peoples Congress (APC)President Nasson Msoni counsels President HH on his intentions of imposing himself as the guest of honour at the Kuomboka traditional ceremony.

Following the clear statement issued by the Baroste Royal Establishment and the subsequent statement issued by government, We clearly find that the position taken by government to be rather most unfortunate.

“You can’t insist on imposing yourself when you are not clearly welcome or invited or indeed requested to be the guest of honour on the basis that you are President”.

We think that this level of desperation should be a source of concern for all of us.

In essence it is this conduct and behaviour that is eroding and undermining public confidence in the UPND style of leadership in government.

We urge Mr Hichilema to accept that it is right and proper for citizens to reject your presence at a traditional ceremony and this must be accepted and respected.

In a nutshell this confrontational route and approach taken by the UPND government will certainly backfire.

Popularity is never won or earned by force but by being truthful and honest in your dealings with citizens.

It is not too late for Mr Hichilema to rescind his decision and allow the traditional ceremony to run smoothly and avoid creating unnecessary confusion.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)