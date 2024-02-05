Avram Grant must resign, pack, and go, says Mamadou Gaye

Supersport analyst Mamadou Gaye expresses his strong opinion on Chipolopolo Boys coach Avram Grant, urging him to step down from his position.

Gaye, speaking on Soccer Africa, stated, “He must resign, pack, and go.” This comes after Zambia’s disappointing performance in Group F at the ongoing 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, where they failed to secure a win.

Gaye criticizes the Zambian coach, emphasizing that he should have been among the coaches who were sacked or resigned. He expresses disbelief over Zambia’s failure to secure even a point against Morocco, stating, “If you cannot secure a draw to qualify, then what are you doing there?”

Zambian legend Kennedy Mweene supports Gaye’s assessment, saying, “I think he is right. They gave us space to play. It was the Morocco we know.”

The discussion also highlights the list of coaches who have been sacked or resigned during the tournament, including names like Chris Houghton (Ghana), Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia), Jalel Kadri (Tunisia), Jean Louis Gasset, Djamel Belmadi (Algeria), and Adel Amrouche (Tanzania).

Credit: The Zamfoot Crew