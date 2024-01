AVRAM GRANT’S RESPONSE TO THOSE TALKING ABOUT CHIPOLOPOLO’S WEAKNESSES:

“Everyone is talking about the team’s weaknesses and nobody is talking about our strengths. In football, you need to strengthen your strengths inorder to over power your weaknesses.

“We will improve on our weaknesses but our focus should also be on our strengths which is scoring. It’s not easy to score in almost every game but we have done it and we want to score more goals because that’s what wins you games.”