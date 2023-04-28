BA PF, BLAME YOURSELVES IF DEREGISTERED – NSAMA

By Michael Nyumbu

POLITICAL Activist, Maxwell Nsama, says the Patriotic Front-PF should have itself to blame must it be deregistered by the Registrar of Societies for failure to comply with the legal requirements.

Nsama tells Byta FM Zambia News that the former Ruling Party ought to have adhered to provisions that demand having 10 members registered as Office Bearers.

He has charged that the PF should stop thinking it is above the law of the land, hence must work at complying to avoid being found in conflict with the regulations.

Nsama says the PF is in breach of Section 2 of the Societies Act Chapter 119 of the laws of Zambia, adding that they must avoid politicizing the matter.

He feels the PF can still redeem itself by doing what is demanded by the law through holding a convention.

Meanwhile, governing United Party for National Development-UPND Media Director, Ruth Dante, says it is sad that the New Dawn Government is being accused of engineering deregistration of the PF in order to turn Zambia into a one party state.

Dante states that her party finds such accusations laughable because Zambia is a multiparty democracy with over seventy political parties.

She has appealed to the Registrar of Societies to ensure that all existing political parties are following the requirements for their existence.

