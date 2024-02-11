BA UPND, STOP GAGGING CIVIL LIBERTIES – M’MEMBE

…says Zambians must be free to express themselves

Lusaka, Saturday (February 10, 2024)

Socialist Party – SP President Fred M’membe says United Party for National Development-UPND has curtailed civil liberties of Zambians following failure to implement campaign promises.

Dr. M’membe said it is clear that UPND can no longer face Zambians because of documented lies resulting in unprecedented high cost of living.

The Opposition Leader said UPND has resorted to tyrannical methods of governance because the country has lost direction with President Hakainde Hichilema being silent on the cost of living.

He said Zambians must be free to express themselves because they were not aware of the secret contents of the IMF agreement to implement austerity measures.

Dr. M’membe said majority citizens are failing to feed because the cost of living has increased by K398 from K9157 in December 2023 to K9555 January 2024 according to Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection – JCTR.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to feed in Zambia leading to despair in most families. People cannot sleep because of water and electricity bills. Many Zambians are dying out of stress leading to hypertension because of the cost of living. When leaders fail to address the challenges facing people, they fear to face their people and turn to tyranny by invading the privacy of citizens,” he said.

The SP President said tyranny has increased in Zambia because UPND has failed to meet campaign promises after losing the loyalty, respect and confidence of the people.

“Zambians are not free to express themselves, meet, protest, hold a rally or hold processions. Why implement austerity measures to limit civil liberties even when contents of the IMF deal remain a secret? Problems are solved when the views of everyone are heard,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said it is sad that while people are becoming poorer, those in power are becoming richer and richer.

Dr. M’membe said repression will not work in Zambia as Zambians know how to defend their liberties.