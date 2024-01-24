Baby born via caesarean section after mother killed by Israeli artillery

A baby was born by C-section after its mother died in an Israeli bombing in Gaza.

The doctors quickly tried to help the child after its mom, Hanadi Abu Amsha, died from her injuries.

The baby is getting special care in the intensive care unit at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah city.

Officials said the child was orphaned before it was even born because its whole family is thought to have been killed.

UNICEF said that Gaza is the most dangerous place for children because of the fighting between Israel and Palestinians.

After coming back from the Strip, Ted Chaiban, who is the deputy executive director, said that the situation there has become very bad.

UNICEF said that the Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place for children in the world. “We have said that this is a fight against children,” he said.

However, it seems like people are not understanding these truths. Almost 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza. About 70% of them are women and children.