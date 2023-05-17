BABY’S BODY FOUND WITHOUT ARM AND LEG NEAR CHINGWERE CEMETARY
A body of a 7 months old baby has been discovered with a left hand and leg missing at Lusaka’s Chingwere cemetery.
The body of the infant was discovered in the morning by some mourners.
The infant’s head was shaved and partially burnt.
And residents spoken to, have expressed disappointment over the development, suggesting that the body might have been dumped or exhumed.
ZNBC
The government should stop this witch doctors that have gone on rampage advertising sweatless one day richness, with all sorts of rubbish in this hard times. It’s very easy to corrupt one’s thinking in they desperate state of everything lucking.
Three things needs attention in this country.
1) A way should be found how to regulate useless politicians like tayali, mudubile and this chkala bwamba with sodomy fred.
2) Churches ⛪️ yes we are a Christian nation, but the insanity been displayed in these new churches, these I found it pastors, man of gods, bishops and prophets is no near to Bible’s Godly requirements. These worship journeys that are leading to people dying are imitation of early Christianity, back then a unbeliever would not lead the donkey with juses on to a place of worship the way the churches are booking voluntary sinning drivers to take the to places of worship just to kill them half way through as I celebrations of archivement of the devil’s desire.
3) N’ganga witch doctors. Honestly this one day richness, bring back lost lovers, winning lottery, hired all the other shit. Police you are sleeping guys these are crimes been committed, leading to murders, child abuse, incestuous behaviour, you can’t have the two running parallel Christianity and spiritisim in one country what are we?
The government should stop this witch doctors that have gone on rampage advertising sweatless one day richness, with all sorts of rubbish in this hard times. It’s very easy to corrupt one’s thinking in they desperate state of everything lucking.
Three things needs attention in this country.
1) A way should be found how to regulate useless politicians like tayali, mudubile and this chkala bwamba with sodomy fred.
2) Churches ⛪️ yes we are a Christian nation, but the insanity been displayed in these new churches, these I found it pastors, man of gods, bishops and prophets is no near to Bible’s Godly requirements. These worship journeys that are leading to people dying are imitation of early Christianity, back then a non believer would not lead the donkey with juses on to a place of worship the way the churches are booking voluntary sinning drivers to take them to places of worship just to kill them half way through as I celebrations of archivement of the devil’s desire.
3) N’ganga witch doctors. Honestly this one day richness, bring back lost lovers, winning lottery, instantly hired all the other shit. Police you are sleeping guys these are crimes been committed, influencing and cuases leading to murders, child abuse, incestuous behaviour, you can’t have the two running parallel Christianity and spiritisim in one country what are we?