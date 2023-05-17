BABY’S BODY FOUND WITHOUT ARM AND LEG NEAR CHINGWERE CEMETARY

A body of a 7 months old baby has been discovered with a left hand and leg missing at Lusaka’s Chingwere cemetery.

The body of the infant was discovered in the morning by some mourners.

The infant’s head was shaved and partially burnt.

And residents spoken to, have expressed disappointment over the development, suggesting that the body might have been dumped or exhumed.

ZNBC