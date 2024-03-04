BaHH bena baleya so I will not stay long in prison, bakesa mfumya BaLungu ngababwelelapo- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali

RUSHING TO THE AIRPORT, SEE YOU AT 20:00HRS ON FACEBOOK

MY Flight is at 12:00hrs so I am sorry I am rushing to the airport. I am told the police want to take me to Chirundu or Namwala when the arrest me.

But please liaise with my lawyers, because I want to do one more live at 20:00hrs, then I can go even to Namwala, tapali ubwafya, I have signed for whatever, if that is what it takes to free Zambia.

But BaHH bena baleya so I will not stay long in prison, bakesa mfumya BaLungu ngababwelelapo.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER