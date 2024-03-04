BaHH bena baleya so I will not stay long in prison, bakesa mfumya BaLungu ngababwelelapo- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali
RUSHING TO THE AIRPORT, SEE YOU AT 20:00HRS ON FACEBOOK
MY Flight is at 12:00hrs so I am sorry I am rushing to the airport. I am told the police want to take me to Chirundu or Namwala when the arrest me.
But please liaise with my lawyers, because I want to do one more live at 20:00hrs, then I can go even to Namwala, tapali ubwafya, I have signed for whatever, if that is what it takes to free Zambia.
But BaHH bena baleya so I will not stay long in prison, bakesa mfumya BaLungu ngababwelelapo.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER
Your calculations are very wrong
He got 50% right.
ECL is not coming back, but whoever takes over in 2026 will dismiss these trumped up cases outrightly. He will then jail the tribalist privatisation conman for a catalogue off criminal offences.
Lesa talala.
Mmmmmm meaning Tayali will be in prison even when Edgar lungu will be dead, Tayali take time to calculate the numbers by the time upnd leave power Edgar will be no more according to his years currently, you mean you don’t know that Edgar has less than 35 years to live on earth, come on Tayali wake up humble yourself so that you’re given a lesser sentence otherwise you will rot in jail