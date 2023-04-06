BAILIFFS POUNCE ON CITIBANK PROPERTY

COURT bailiffs on Thursday afternoon pounced on Citibank Zambia to enforce a judgment in a protracted court battle involving the bank and Suhayl Dudhia.



The bailiffs were at Citibank to execute the latest judgment against the institution following a 10-year court battle commenced by a former employee who was awarded damages by the Industrial Relations Court in 2019.



Dissatisfied with the judgment, Citibank then appealed this ruling of the Industrial Relations Court in the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal followed a recent precedent and held that since the court matter took over 12 months, it should go back to the High Court for retrial.



Citibank, again being dissatisfied with this ruling in the Court of Appeal, appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice, leading the Supreme Court bench, delivered in a landmark ruling that has been applauded by the entire legal community overruling the detested Court of Appeal precedent and dismissing Citibank’s appeal, thereby upholding the High Court judgment of the former employee with Citibank.



However, despite this landmark ruling from the Supreme Court, Citibank continue to try and evade settlement of the judgment sum and have compelled an order or seizure which the bailiffs attempted to enforce this afternoon.