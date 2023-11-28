BALLOT PAPERS DELIVERED TO THE THREE DISTRICTS FOR UPCOMING WARD BY-ELECTIONS

Ballot papers for Kabuta ward of Nchelenge Town Council in Luapula Province, Mwembeshi ward of Nsama Town Council in Northern Province, and Sankolonga ward of Mwandi Town Council in Western Province have been delivered.

Various stakeholders who included Political Parties, Zambia Police, The Media and Civil Society/Faith-Based Organizations witnessed the delivery and verification of ballot papers in respective wards.

The polls in all three wards are scheduled to be conducted on the 1st of December, 2023. The Commission encourages all eligible voters to exercise their right to vote.