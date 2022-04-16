BALLY PROMISES VEHICLES FOR ALL CHIEFS COUNTRYWIDE…

…except for those that already received vehicles from the previous government

By Brian Hantuba

President Hakainde Hichilema has promised to give chiefs countrywide vehicles, except for those that received several cars from the previous regime.

He does not clearly state names, but said while some chiefs are complaining of lacking vehicle, some received as many as three vehicles in 2021.

This follows a complaint from Chiefs in Monze, who say they last received motor vehicles from government in 2008.

The head of state said this when he visited Monze on Wednesday.

He says his administration would equalise the situation and supply other chiefs with cars, adding they would all be given the same of vehicle for standardization.

Speaking on behalf of Monze Chiefs, Chief Choona asked government to deliver on itd promise of supplying them with vehicles.

He says their Chiefdoms are vast, hence the need for vehicles to help them monitor development in their territories.