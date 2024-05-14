BANKER NOTICED SUSPICIOUS TRANSACTION OF K9M

A banker has narrated how she noticed a suspicious K9 million transaction in an account for a law firm, Anne Mwitwa Legal Practitioners, deposited between March and August 2021.

Mukelabai Habeenzu, 39, an administration manager at Kabulonga’s FNB industrial branch bank, informed the Lusaka Magistrates Court that the bank received bulk deposits of money in the stated account.

Ms Habeenzu said the large cash deposits, the lowest K10, 000 and highest K9 million, were made by two men, Greg Banda and Godfrey Mulenga.

“Because of the nature of the deposits, we would request the reference to be captured on the deposit.

“The two gentlemen advised us to capture and the reference was D. Mwila, in relation to a name Davies Mwila,” Ms Habeenzu said.

She was testifying in a case lawyer Anne Mwitwa and former Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general Davies Mwila are accused of possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime and failure to report suspicious transaction.

It is alleged that Mwila and Mwitwa, between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021, jointly with other individuals unknown, possessed K102.6million, reasonably suspected of being crime proceeds.

In his testimony, Ms Habeenzu said during the material times, he asked the two men, who frequently made the huge deposits, where the money was coming from.

“They stated that the money was coming from the PF secretariat, from well-wishers. That’s how they could deposit all the time,” he said.

Zambia Daily Mail