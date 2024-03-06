BARBRA BANDA IN BIG MONEY MOVE TO USA

COPPER QUEENS SKIPPER BARBRA BANDA SET FOR RECORD TRANSFER MOVE TO ORLANDO PRIDE

In a move that could reshape the landscape of women’s football worldwide, CBS Sports reports that Zambian striker Barbra Banda is set to join Orlando Pride in a landmark deal within the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

According to reports, the deal, expected to trigger Banda’s reported £1 million release clause from her current club, Shanghai Shengli, may include a transfer fee, salary, and potential bonuses, with the total package potentially exceeding the record set by another Zambian attacker, Rachael Kundananji. Kundananji joined Bay FC last month for a staggering £685,000, making her the most expensive female footballer in history.

Banda, the captain of the Zambian women’s national team, has emerged as a global sensation. Her impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics, coupled with her recent contributions in securing a spot in the last round of the Paris Olympics qualifiers, solidified her status as a rising star.

During the Olympic qualifiers, Banda made history by becoming the first Zambian player, male or female, to score 50 international goals, record held by the legendary Godfrey Ucar Chitalu (79 goals).