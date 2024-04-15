BARBRA BANDA STARTS US EXPEDITION

Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda has arrived in the United States to begin her career with National Women’s Soccer League club Orlando Pride.

Association of Zambians in Florida president Francis Kombe led the Zambian Diaspora at the airport in songs and dances when we coming the star player.

Clad in Zambian colors and the Purple Orlando Pride colors, the Orlando airport was full of songs and dances.

Fresh from the Copper Queens team that beat Morocco to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Barbra was all smiles as she joined the supporters and the Zambian community.

Zambia Kuchalo, a division of Nostalgia Solutions, led Zambians and supporters of Orlanda Pride Soccer Team in welcoming the former Shanghai Shengli striker.

Barbra became the second Zambian female footballer to sign for a US club after compatriot Racheal Kundananji who plays for Bay FC.

FAZ