BARBRA MUSAMBA CHAMA, A ONCE OBJECTIVE AND VIBRANT POLITICAL ANALYST NOW GOING SUBJECTIVE AND PERSONAL

Authored By Mupishi Jones

This young woman was once an inspirational person,a person who’s advise one could see sense but now it’s difficult to even follow what she’s talking about.



At some point I thought something wrong had happened to herself but I realized she seems to be consumed by bitterness against certain individuals in authority.



Those that follow her postings would agree with me that her behavior have changed.She’s behaving like an enraged elephant charging against it’s imaginary enemies in the jungle and in the process, attacking many innocent people and families.She does this without regard to either the law or those she’s been demonizing without convincing facts.



In one of her postings,she attacked the Mines Minister,in the same posting she attacked the Cooperbelt Minister,she dragged in quiet a lot of unrelated people and finally descended on the ACC Boss just in one single writing!



I was honestly asking myself, just how can almost everyone be wrong and corrupt except herself? She even attacked maliciously in advance ,the office where she’s expected to go and take her evidence if at all she has any about all the corruption allegations she’s been posting against the Mines Minister,Copperbelt Minister and all those senior government officials she’s been demonizing.What sense does it make by attacking verbally ,first your perceived enemy,then you go on attacking the police where you’re expected to report your enemy and finally you also attack the judge in advance before you even commit an offence against your enemy?



Those close to this lady please help her understand herself first before she loses her mind completely.I strongly believe she’s currently going through some hard mental stress and mental derangement that is leading to her emotional collapse!



If I had a way of getting to her,I would, but I have failed to reach her in the diaspora where she is,she needs our collective counseling,

I submit

