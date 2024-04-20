Barca’s Araujo plans to stay amid Bayern, Man Utd links

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo plans to address his future with the club once the current season concludes.

Araújo, aged 25, is currently under contract with Barca until June 2026, and negotiations have been underway to extend his tenure.

However, amid reported interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, the Uruguayan international intends to assess his options at the season’s end.

“My new contract is on good course, but we’ll sit down for a proper talk once the season has ended,” Araujo said. “I am very happy to be in Barcelona, ​​my family is happy, I am going to give everything until the end.”

Araújo opted not to address teammate Ilkay Gündogan’s critique of his red card against Paris Saint-Germain during Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal return leg.

Gündogan expressed frustration over Araújo’s 29th-minute dismissal, attributing it to their team’s defeat in the match.

Speaking at a charity event in Barcelona, Araújo responded: “I prefer to keep to myself what I think about Gündogan’s comments. I have certain values and they have to be respected.”