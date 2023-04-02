Barcelona confirm talks to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint Germain

FC Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the club has contacted Lionel Messi about a possible return to the club this summer.

The Argentine superstar famously left Barca in tears in 2021. He then joined Paris Saint Germain as a free agent and signed a two-year contract which expires on June 30.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s deal at the Parc des Princes came with the option of an additional year that Messi has thus far been reluctant to take up.

Mundo Deportivo has reported on Friday that PSG are willing to offer Messi “more money and more years” than just the additional “plus one”.

On Thursday, French sports outlet L’Equipe reported that Messi currently takes home €3.375 million ($3.7 million) a month from the Ligue 1 giants, which puts him third behind teammates Neymar in second and leader Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking earlier today in Spain, Yustewhile holding a press conference, confirmed his club’s interest in re-signing Messi.

“Leo [Messi] and his family know the affection I have for them. I participated in the negotiations that unfortunately did not lead to a successful conclusion,” Yuste began, reminiscing about the Argentine’s exit.

“I have the thorn in my side that Leo could not continue in our club. If we are talking about La Masia and grassroots football, we are talking about Messi.

“Of course I would love for him to come back, for what it could represent at a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with them, yes,” Yuste confirmed.