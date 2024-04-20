Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has chosen not to address teammate Ilkay Gündogan’s critique of his red card during their match against Paris Saint-Germain.

Araújo received a red card in the 29th minute of Barcelona’s 4-1 loss to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinal return leg. Gündogan expressed frustration, suggesting that Araújo’s dismissal contributed to their team’s defeat.

The veteran midfielder said of Araújo’s last-man challenge on Bradley Barcola: “To get a red card, to go a player down so early, it just kills the game. We just gave it away in the most simple manner. Let the goalkeeper have a chance to save us or even concede a goal.”

Speaking at a charity event in Barcelona on Thursday, Araújo responded: “I prefer to keep to myself what I think about Gündogan’s comments. I have certain values and they have to be respected.”

Barcelona players Jules Koundé and Sergi Roberto showed solidarity with Araújo.

“Now more united than ever, here we win and lose together!” Sergi Roberto wrote on Instagram, while Kounde said: “By the way, we win as a team and we also lose as a team.”

Sara Arfaoui, Gundongan’s spouse, offered her viewpoint on her husband’s critique of Araujo.

She posted a photograph of her husband lifting the Champions League with City and wrote in an Instagram post that was later deleted: “This man is a working-hard man and his football opinions are about improving and he is giving everything to this team. His mentality is a treble mentality.”

PSG progressed to the semifinals with a 6-4 aggregate victory, setting up a clash against Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League is compounded by the disappointment of missing out on a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.