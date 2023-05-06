BARCELONA LEGENDS TO PLAY 2012 AFCON WINNERS LATER THIS MONTH

BARCELONA LEGENDS TO PLAY 2012 AFCON WINNERS

Balon D’or Winner RONALDINHO is expected to headline the big names from the Barcelona Legends that will play the 2012 AFCON winning team in an exhibition match later this month.

The Barcelona Legends will play the Zambian AFCON winners at the Heroes stadium on May 25th, 2023.

King of Africa Sports Director Projects TICHAONA MAWONI disclosed the development during a media briefing in Lusaka.

MAWONI said the resources that will be realized from the exhibition match will be channeled to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts.

Meanwhile, La Liga President’s Global Advisor ANTONIO BARRADAS said he is honoured to be among the leaders that are brining legendary football to Africa.

And, AFCON Winning Captain, CHRISTOPHER KATONGO said Zambia started training for the match and relishes the chance to go head to head with some of the beautiful games greatest names.

ZNBC Today