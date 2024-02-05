BAROTSE INDEPENDENCE CALLS, UNFORTUNATE – MP

NAMWALA Member of Parliament, Herbert Mapani, has described as unfortunate, continued demands by some natives of Western Province who are calling for Independence from Zambia in relation to the Barotse Agreement of 1964.

His comment follows a video circulating on social media in which some individuals who identified themselves as citizens of Barotseland singled out President Hakainde Hichilema for not delivering to their expectations.

But Mapani tells Byta FM Zambia such sentiments are misplaced, noting that Hichilema and his team are equal to the task of improving the fortunes of every Zambian.

And Mbeza Ward Councilor, Silent Hapompwe, has noted the need for equity in apportioning development across parts of the Country.

He has further emphasized the need for unity of purpose in ensuring that the country remains a unitary front.

