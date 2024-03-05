Barotse National Freedom Alliance trustee William Harrington writes to Solicitor General over his landmark submission at the International Court of justice

SOLICITOR GENERAL

P.O. BOX 50106, LUSAKA

Ministry of Justice

Independence Avenue

LUSAKA.

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE

ON YOUR RECENT LANDMARK SUBMISSION TO THE INTERNATIONAL COURT OF JUSTICE (IC)

It is my honour and pleasure to convey to you this congratulatory message on behalf of the

Barotse National Freedom Alliance, the peace-loving people of Barotseland and indeed on my

own behalf for your landmark submission on behalf of the Zambian Government at the recent

International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing on the Israeli — Palestinian conflict.

lam conveying this message as a Trustee of the Barotse National Freedom Alliance (BNFA) and

as a concerned citizen, please therefore note my interest. BNFA is an organisation assigned to,

amongst other things, implement resolutions of the Barotse National Council (BNC) of 2012 ina

DIPLOMATIC, LEGAL, PEACEFUL AND NON-VIOLENT manner, please therefore note my

interest.

As you may be aware, the BNC was sanctioned and its resolutions endorsed by The Litunga,

King of Barotseland and the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE).

Having closely monitored the IC) proceedings and in particular you eloquently presented

submission with great interest, allow me to quote your closing remarks that are of particular

interest to us, and | quote:-

“As we conclude, we wish to submit that the Court is neither the only dispute mechanism

available nor is the best in all circumstances. The best dispute resolution mechanism is the

one that delivers optimal and suitable solutions depending on the particular circumstances of

each case and there is certainly no one size fit all”

Mr. President, those of us who have practiced law for many years know how in determining a

Winner and a Loser, the Court’s decisions have in almost all cases left permanently ruined

relationships between neighbours on a difference that could have been resolved in a better

way by adopting alternative dispute resolution mechanism such as a negotiated settlement,

conciliation or mediation.

In conclusion therefore, The Republic of Zambia reiterates the call for relentless efforts aimed

at achieving peace in the Middle East based on the principle of a two states solution. Both

Israel and Palestine have a duty to respect International Human Rights Law and International

Humanitarian Law. Therefore any recourse to the conflicts should not be one that puts blame

squarely on one party but rather one that advances a negotiated solution ……” End quote.

Mr. President, those of us who have practiced law for many years know how in determining a

Winner and a Loser, the Court’s decisions have in almost all cases left permanently ruined

relationships between neighbours on a difference that could have been resolved in a better

way by adopting alternative dispute resolution mechanism such as a negotiated settlement,

conciliation or mediation.

In conclusion therefore, The Republic of Zambia reiterates the call for relentless efforts aimed

at achieving peace in the Middle East based on the principle of a two states solution. Both

Israel and Palestine have a duty to respect International Human Rights Law and International

Humanitarian Law. Therefore any recourse to the conflicts should not be one that puts blame

squarely on one party but rather one that advances a negotiated solution ……” End quote.

You have further stated that, quote:- “ZAMBIA RECOGNISES THE INALIENABLE RIGHT OF THE

PALESTINIAN PEOPLE TO SELF-DETERMINATION”. End quote (Zambia Daily Mail —- Wednesday

February 28, 2024) Solicitor General, we cannot agree with you any more on that score as this

declaration is enshrined in International and Human Rights Law and must surely apply to

Barotseland, the abrogation of the Barotseland Agreement of 1964 (BA64) notwithstanding.

Our commendations to you therefore, are based on the fact that the foregoing statements

speak to a civilised manner of dealing with matters especially of dispute nature as opposed to

high-handed, strong arm and oppressive tactics against unarmed and defenceless people. The

International Instruments and doctrines you ably quoted in your presentation, in particular the

principle of sanctity of treaties Pacta Sunt Servanda which are now as forming jus cojens and

obligations erga omnes, no doubt point to the need for PEACEFUL SET TLEMENT OF DISPUTES.

The Barotseland dispute arising from the unilateral abrogation/repudiation of the Barotseland

Agreement 1964 (BA64) stands out as such a dispute in the case of Zambia.

It is against this background that the BNFA appeals to you, as Solicitor General of Zambia with

Constitutional powers and mandate to provide legal advice to the Executive arm of

Government to impress upon it to attend to the Barotseland impasse in the same spirit as your

unequivocally belaboured position during your presentation to the IC). We believe you have the

rare opportunity to redeem your veracity and professional acumen and judiciously render

considered and appropriate legal advice to the Government of Zambia.

Once again we commend and thank you for your presentation to the ICJ of which we take

serious note. It is our considered view that this should be the starting point towards reaching

an amicable settlement to all the parties in respect of the unilaterally abrogated Barotseland

Agreement of 1964 by the then Zambian Government in 1964. The issue of Barotseland cannot

be simply wished away as historical experience shown. We fervently believe that the time is

now ripe more than ever before for an amicable solution. We should not behave like the

proverbial ostrich that “buries its head in the sand” as if to hide from a looming danger.

In this regard, we will continue to insist that President Hakainde Hichilema seriously

and urgently considers appending his signature to the PERMANENT COURT OF

ARBITRATION SUBMISSION document that was presented time soon after he

assumed office. The said document was presented to His Excellency in the firm belief

that he remains committed to his 2021 pre-election assurance for an AMICABLE

SOLUTION to the Barotseland impasse. We are concerned and saddened that so far

there is only a deafening silence from His Excellency.