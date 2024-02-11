BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT REAFFIRMS CALL FOR UNITY

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) reaffirmed its call for unity and oneness ahead of the 2024 Kuomboka traditional ceremony.

Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) Prime Minister, Manyando Mukela said the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people is an annual event that unifies every Zambian citizen.

Speaking during a fund-raising dinner for the forthcoming 2024 Kuomboka ceremony held at Country lodge, Ngambela Mukela said unity of purpose and unity should be the envy of everyone during the celebrations.

“As the Barotse Royal Establishment, we are thankful for everyone who is here to support us in hosting this year’s traditional ceremony. You know we do host our ceremony every year, unless other odds defeat our plans otherwise, you are welcome.

“The unity of purpose and oneness demonstrated this evening of coming together of different people from all walks of life should be the envy of each and every person here,” he said.

And the Kuomboka – Kufuluhela Committee says it wants to set a precedent by remaining as transparent as possible.

Kuomboka – Kufuluhela Committee National Chairperson, Nathaniel Mubukwanu says his committee wants to set a precedent by being as transparent as possible in handling the funds raised for the ceremony.

By broadcast time, the Committee had over K 1.9 million cash and pledges during the national fundraising dinner dance.

“You know, we are trying to lobby from various stakeholders so that our traditional ceremony becomes a success and by doing so we need to be as transparent as possible so that we become accountable in order to build trust in people and organisations helping us.

“Our Kuomboka ceremony has been celebrated by many people and has stood the test of time, so as organisers, we don’t want to ruin the long trust that has been built by our forefathers with various stakeholders and all-weather friends in hosting the ceremony to be a success,” Mr Mubukwanu said.

He has called on business houses to generously contribute towards the ceremony and at the same time appealed to prospective participants to observe the dress code which is the misisi (for females) and liziba (for males) so as to make the ceremony colourful.

Speaking at the same function, Bio – Carbon Partners Chief Executive Officer, Nic Mudaly said his organisation is in conserving wildlife which is important to nature and people.

“Our collaboration with the Barotse Royal Establishment will endeavour to ensure that the Kingdom thrives in bio – diversity, ecological diversity and economic stability. Our actions re- define the symbiotic relationships with the natural world,” Mr Mudaly said.

He said the rich and immerse captivating Kuomboka traditional ceremony is symbolised by its dress code of misisi and liziba.

“In celebrating this Kuomboka fundraising dinner dance, we fortify our shared community and cultural values while acknowledging and appreciating our distinct identities,” Mr Mudaly said.

Peace Parks Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Werner Myburgh called for peace and harmony during and after the Kuomboka traditional ceremony.

Mr Myburgh who quoted the esteemed former Head of State of South Africa, the late Nelson Mandela who spoke about the dream of an Africa and peace in itself, said people should learn to coexist and respect each other in order to attain a rich cultural history.