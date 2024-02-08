BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT 1964:

‘WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW Must be Known’

By Guest writer

Lutunga Mwanawina Lewanika III & Dr D. kaunda who both signed a mere agreement of working together for that matter are Gone.

Who are you to rescend The decision of the agreement? and In what capacity? Did they mention of next of kins to take over the agreement?

That’s why they did not Indicate “The King of Barotseland” but, an English man still managed to write it as Litunga of Barotseland, so what’s the matter. Where does kingship come from?

Mr President We are with you on this Matter, Zambia is a Unitary State, way before the 1964 agreement was entered Into, Barotseland was in Northern Rhodesia, unless you tell me it was in Congo or it was a country on its own? When did it gain independence if it was a separate country before the agreement 1964?

The problem was that the Litunga was still trying to sell land to the other British Companies and he didn’t want independence of the Northern Rhodesia simple.

Sponsored and supported by the very (Other) British Company not to allow Northern Rhodesia gain independence but, the people (Balozi) were not happy about the activities of the Litunga.

In order to is to gain independence as a Zambian, Northern Rhodesia we needed to speak one language from all corners and that’s how the agreement came into.

If you so wish let us resurrect the two gentlemen to come and explain or dissolve the agreement but it’s too late.