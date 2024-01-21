Urgent Press Statement

ON BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT, PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS BEING DISHONEST AND ECONOMICAL WITH THE TRUTH- Kasonde Mwenda C-EFF President

21st January 2024

We must never procure our unity as a country through dishonesty and half-truths. When President Hakainde made a remark over Barotseland last week, he was not just being honest but economical with the truth. Yes we are one Zambia one nation but he dishonestly avoided to tell the nation what Barotseland really is and what the Barotseland Agreement says. That remark he made was not only misplaced but disrespectful to His Royal Highness the Litunga and the entire Barotse Kingdom.

As Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF we would like to earnestly advise the President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema that Barotseland is real, it exists and it is recognized by the Zambian Laws. We would further remind him that Zambian are aware of this double standards over the Baroseland land Agreement between when he was in opposition and now that he is president. We would also wish to remind him that presidents will come and go, but Barotseland will continue to be cherished and respected forever. Instead of looking at Barotseland as an Enemy to Unity, in honesty and love, the government of Zambia should honor its development obligations and work with His Royal Highness the Litunga of Barotseland, a region with a rich cultural heritage and a long history. It should be emphasized that Barotseland is not synonymous to secession, no.

Throughout the years, Royal Highness the Litunga of Barotseland have faced challenges, particularly in their relationship with the presidents of Zambia and that cannot be ignored, swept under the carpet or hushed through threats and intimidation.

Recently, we witnessed what could be termed as a taboo when President Hakainde Hichilena told his Permanent Secretary for Western Province to go and tell the His Royal Highess the Litunga and all that there is no Country called called Barotseland but conveniently declined to acknowledge it as anything significant and legally binding That was disrespectful and very demeaning to the king.

As Economic Freedom Fighters- EFF, we acknowledge the fact that the Litunga holds a significant position in Barotseland and when our time to lead comes, we will do the right thing by according him his rightful place. He is not only a symbol of unity and tradition but also serves as a custodian of the region’s cultural values and customs.

Throughout history, presidents in Zambia have made promises to the Litunga and Barotseland, but unfortunately, many of these promises have been left unfulfilled. Several presidents have promised to grant Barotseland greater autonomy and recognition, but these promises have often remained empty words.

Another area where presidents have let down the Litunga and Barotseland is in terms of development. Despite the region’s rich natural resources and potential for growth, Barotseland has not received the attention and investment it deserves. Basic infrastructure, such as roads, schools, and healthcare facilities, remain inadequate, hindering the progress and well-being of the people.

Presidents have also shown a lack of respect for the cultural heritage of Barotseland. This disregard for cultural heritage has left the Litunga and Barotseland feeling undervalued and unappreciated. Presidents have frequently made decisions affecting Barotseland without proper consultation with the Litunga and the people. This lack of inclusivity has led to feelings of marginalization and a sense that the voices of Barotseland are not being heard or respected. His Royal Highness the Litunga, should be an integral part of any decision-making process that affects the region.

Wherever we want to go our feet will take us there.

Kasonde Mwenda C.

Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF President