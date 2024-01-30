BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE TO WRITE TO IMF AND WORLD BANK TO STOP FUNDING ZAMBIA FOR THEY CAN USE THE SAME MONEY TO COMMIT HUMAN RIGHT VIOLATIONS IN BAROTSELAND

By Barotseland Watchdog

Information reaching our desk indicates that the Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance are currently in a meeting discussing important matters in relation to problems affecting Barotseland.

One of the issues toping their agenda, is the decision to write to IMF and World Bank to ask them to stop funding Zambia. This idea was reached at after realizing that every help Zambia received was used to oppress the people of Barotseland. Ever since the Barotse issue started, President Hakainde Hichilema has been sending planes in Barotseland daily including Police CDF Vehicles to stop Barotseland Nationals from discussing and implementing their resolutions.

“We are in a meeting and writing to IMF and World Bank for them to consider reversing their move to fund the Zambian Government because they will use the same money to suppress our human rights,” one of the leaders of Barotseland Nationalists Youths Alliance confirmed.

We are monitoring everything and soon the Zambian Government will remain with nothing but problems if they continue holding on Barotseland illegally like the way Pharaoh did on Israelites.