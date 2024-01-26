Barotseland Nationalists Youth Alliance responds to HRH Chief Chisunka, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs in Zambia, following his remarks on Barotseland

Read the statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE IN RESPONSE TO HRH CHIEF CHISUNKA CHAIRPERSON OF THE HOUSE OF CHIEFS IN ZAMBIA.

Your Royal Highness, Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance is composed of Barotseland youths who have grown up in a society with morals. We do not condone uncultured behavior.

Your Royal Highness should know you that to say that there is no a country called Barotseland is been disrespectful to our King and the people of Barotseland Kingdom.

Barotseland Kingdom is our inheritance and not Zambia. The Litunga ( King ) is like an ornament of Gold . Your Royal Highness, do you know that Litunga is a crown of the Nation ( Barotseland ) ? Litunga is our protector and our security , your Royal Highness, to say that there is no Barotseland country simply means that there is no Litunga and we are not going to condone that and we condemn that in strongest terms like the way you have condemned us. We therefore call up on all Senior Chiefs , Lilalo indunas , village head in Barotseland Kingdom including the Ngambela and all well meaning Barotse Nationals to condemn the statement by Mr Hichilema Hakainde , apart from those Lozis who are brain washed by Zambian politics and music. We also call upon the Barotse Royal Authority to revoke all the land that was given to the Zambian government because it has no respect to the people of Barotseland and our King.

We do not accept that we are disrespectful to your president Mr Hichilema Hakainde by telling him that we have no any other country we call our own apart from Barotseland Kingdom.

Your Royal Highness should know that the boundary of Barotseland Kingdom was drawn in 1891 before Zambia came into a dream. Can your Royal Highness explain to us how Zambia ( Northern Rhodesia ) came to occupy our territory Barotseland.

We also don’t accept that we are been disrespectful to your president by saying that how is he going to feel the day he will pass through the gate written King of Barotseland after he went public to say that there is no Barotseland country.

It amazes us to learn that , telling the truth , to you your Royal Highness means been disrespectful.

Your Royal Highness, we advise you to realize and face realities , and come to your senses. Our people have been arrested , tortured , killed , maimed and injured by Zambia security forces , but we have never heard you condemn that. Their only sin was to realize that they have been hoodwinked by Zambia. This act of torturing , arresting , injuring and killing of the Barotse Nationals by Zambia has been going on for over 50 years . Don’t be hypocritical your Royal Highness. Please swallow your pride.

Does it please you when Zambia security forces mentally and physically torture the Barotse Nationals?

Does it please you when Zambia sends her troops to Barotseland to prevent us from holding memorial service for our brothers and sisters killed by Zambia ? Learn to reason your Royal Highness !!

Your Royal Highness, to say that Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance is dividing Zambia is been unrealistic , dishonest , untruthful and dull. Your Royal Highness, the relationship between Barotseland and Zambia ( Northern Rhodesia ) was based on the Barotseland Agreement 1964 not on opinions and wishes of Zambians and Chiefs like you . You must know that it is the termination of the Barotseland Agreement 1964 by Zambia which has separated Barotseland and Zambia, from the time the Zambian government terminated the Barotseland Agreement , the people of Barotseland had been requesting the Zambian government to honour the treaty but unfortunately the Zambian government used to rubbish such calls , at last the Barotse people in 2012 accepted the unilateral nullification of the Barotseland Agreement by Zambia which action reverted Barotseland to her original status. So it is the foolishness of the Zambian government which has separated Barotseland and Zambia . Can you read the constitutional review commission 2003 report , page 509 which states that ruling Barotseland without the the Barotseland Agreement raises question as where Zambia derives authority from. Would it be wise to claim that Barotseland is part of Zambia on the basis of repealed laws or on the basis of rescinded agreement?

Would it be prudent to claim that someone is dividing the united country?

You Royal Highness, we are not going to allow the attitude of Robin Hood , the robber .

Your Royal Highness, inheriting the obligations of her Majesty the Queen of Britain by Zambia over Barotseland Kingdom in 1964 does not mean that Barotseland surrendered her sovereignty to Zambia.

To call upon all Chiefs in your country to condemn Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance is been immature , dishonest and it lacks merit because in our videos circulating on social media, all what we have said is full of truth, facts and there is nothing like disrespecting your president.

Do you know that Britain never did what the Zambian government has done in Barotseland Kingdom, viz , killing , torturing and injuring the Barotse Nationals?

Your Royal Highness, we conclude by urging you to condemn the Zambian government in strongest terms for the atrocities it has committed in Barotseland Kingdom. We also request you to advise the Zambian government on the consequences of occupying Barotseland illegally. Please , attached to our press statement is a report by a Mr Nachimwenda Edson – former provincial chiefs and traditional affairs , Western province. Read it and you will note that Zambia is on a serious move of destroying Barotseland Kingdom and our Kingship and it is the one funding some tribes to be rebel against the Kingdom of Barotseland.

May the Lord of Justice, truth and Love prevail on our struggle for Justice,truth and Freedom.