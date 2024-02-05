BAROTSELAND UPND SUPPORTERS DUMPS UPND

Read the message from strong supporter for UPND , Libuku Wamundila

I HAVE EXITED ALL UPND GROUPS ON WHATSAPP – WAMUNDILA LIBUKU

I stood with UPND when they had no State power and because of that, I thought they needed the support of all of us villagers from Barotseland.

Now that they have got State power and can easily insult us at will and can divide us on tribal lines, I have decided to stand with the weaker people and in this Case Barotse people.

Let me thank our political friends in UPND for the love we shared and we are still friends but on the issue of Barotseland, I have agreed to disagree with the president whom you all know that we really campaigned for him.



I have made this hard and painful decision because the remarks by the president on Barotseland has negatively affected some of us who are born from Nkoya and Lozi parents.



Even in his death, the person who signed the Barotseland agreement of 1964 was born like me where both our mothers were Nkoyas and our fathers were Lozis so siding with President HH at this time is a betrayal to the spirit of the dead.

To those of my brothers and sisters born from Lozi/Nkoya parents, you’re special in the eyes of God and don’t allow political statements to make you feel like a reject from your God given families.

God bless you all.

Wamundila Libuku.

LUKULU ROAD IS OUR EVERY DAY CRY.

Ezra 10:4