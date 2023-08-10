Battered Matero woman demands release of violent husband from police cells

A WOMAN of Lusaka who appeared in a viral social media video being mercilessly kicked by her husband has demanded the release of her violent spouse from the police custody.

Yesterday, police in Lusaka announced that they had in their custody 56-year Baxton Danga who they apprehended on assault related charges.

Danga appeared in a two minute and 34 second video unleashing violent Kung-fu kicks, slaps and punches to his helpless wife before capping it all by whipping her with a metallic hole handle.

Danga was arrested after a concerned neighbour informed police.

The video that has been widely shared on social media sparked widespread anger with many calling for the jailing of the man.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga cobfirmed that Danga was in custody while officers were waiting for his wife Rachel Nkosi to lodge in a official complaint.

But in surprising turn of events, Rachel says she wants her husband back home and not in police custody.

Rachel told Diamond TV that despite being a frequent recipient of her husband’s violent beatings, she was confident their problems would be resolved by dialogue.

“Mostly, our fights start when I ask him about where he slept, he tells me he spent the night with prostitutes and later resorts to beating me, saying I have no rights to question his whereabouts, even the day that he beat me, I asked him about a call he had with one of his side chicks,” she said.

Nkosi complained that aside his violent nature, Danga is also an unsupportive husband as he never buys food at home, and if be buys a 25KG bag of mealie meal, he counts how many pots are to be cooked from it, and they become less, beats her for misusing the staple food raw material.

“ He never buys food home, and when he buys meali meal, he counts it every day, if at all it moves fast, he beats me and accuses me of selling it and dashing out to my neighbors and friends,” she narrated.

But when asked if she wanted justice prevail against her violent husband, the abused wife, who confirmed that she is currently still enduring body pains from the assault appealed to police that her husband should be released.

“Babachose chabe, basabapeleke ku court. (let them release him, he should not be taken to court),” said Rachel.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba