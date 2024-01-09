BBC documentary presents more questions than answers on a dead man- Dickson Jere

BBC documentary presents more questions than answers on a dead man

By Dickson Jere

I have my own views, which are known about TB Joshua and other Papas. I have had more questions about everything…

However, the so-called two years investigations by BBC and the documentary is merely the version of few people or TB Joshua “disciples”. No independent verification of the facts (no hidden cameras or footage) but a story based on the “defectors”.

It contains “he said”, “he did this”, “he was” without really verifying the facts independently. Where are the medical people who treated the “wounded” or carried out the “abortions”? Where is mother of girl who claimed to be daughter of TB Joshua? Where is the DNA results? It is easy to prove paternity these days!

Why did BBC fail to balance the documentary by featuring those who still believe in TB Joshua since it was an investigation…

Therefore, another documentary could also be done in similar manner featuring those who believed in TB Joshua and his miracles. More should have been done from professional journalism side…it’s like doing a documentary featuring your enemies only, they will say bad things offcourse! Balance it even if you don’t like the guy…

