BE ALERT, PF COULD SHOCK US, STATE HOUSE AIDE

Senior Advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema, Jito Kayumba has advised that there is need to be alert to avoid a PF surprise come that could shock UPND.

Kayumba is an Advisor for Finance and Investment to President Hichilema.

In a post seen by Zambian Eye, Kayumba says;

The downfall of a perceived enemy or competitor isn’t a cause for celebration and comfort. Their isolation is a powerful breeding ground for strategy, mastery, and a surprise re-emergence that will leave you in shock. Stay hungry and stay grounded.

Jito

There has been assertions by some UPND and it’s Supporters that the PF is dead and will never bounce back to power.

They say just like the two former ruling parties – UNIP and MMD, it’s over for the PF.

However unlike the two former ruling parties despite having no leader the PF has stuck together.

-Zambian Eye