Behave, don’t take us for granted, we’re peaceful people, UPND tells Lungu

LUSAKA Province UPND Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says former president Edgar Lungu should behave himself and not take the ruling party for granted because they are peaceful people.

And UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda says she has observed that President Hakainde Hichilema is being insulted every day by people who are.

©Diggers News