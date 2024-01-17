“Being Divorced Twice Does Not Define Me As A Failure” – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has said that being divorced twice does not define her as a failure.

In an interview with Wazobia FM in Lagos, she shared that her mother instilled in her the understanding that failure is integral to success.

Akindele emphasised her approach to marriage, taking it “as it comes,” while prioritising her mental health and career.

She expressed the importance of living a meaningful life, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation, and being a supportive presence for her children and siblings.

Addressing the notion of failure, Akindele stated, “If you ask me now, can you tell me one failure, I don’t see it as a failure. My personal life – marriage, I just take it as it comes. My mental health is very important. My career is very important, darling.”

She further outlined her purpose, aiming to make a positive impact, empower others, inspire young people, and stay resilient for her family.

Despite acknowledging moments of tears and breakdowns, Akindele remains determined, declaring, “Why am I living? I have a purpose, so my head is up. Yes, I cry, yes, I break down, but after I cry, I just look in the mirror and say, ‘keep moving.”

Akindele’s film “A Tribe Called Judah” has recently made history by becoming the first Nigerian movie to gross 1 billion naira ($1.1 million) in domestic theatres, achieving this milestone within just three weeks of its release.

In June 2022, news broke of Funke Akindele’s separation from her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, after six years of marriage.

The divorce marked the end of what many saw as a whirlwind romance and blended family, leaving fans stunned and disappointed.

Despite the sadness surrounding the separation, both Funke and JJC have vowed to prioritise their children and pursue personal happiness in their new chapters.