BEN PHIRI URGES PRESIDENT TO CREATE 3 MORE PROVINCES FROM SP, WP, NWP AND EP

Major Ben Phiri has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to create three provinces out of Southern, Western, North-Western and Eastern provinces.

In a press release to Daily Revelation, Maj Phiri argued that this must be done to improve service delivery in the country.

“I would like to make a passionate appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema to consider creating two additional provinces in regions which have more than 15 (fifteen) districts each. Out of all the ten provinces we have in Zambia, only Southern and Eastern provinces consist of 15 or more districts in the respective areas. We can possibly create what we may call ‘Kariba province’ comprising, Chirundu, Siavonga, Sinazongwe, Sinazeze, Munyumbwe, Gwembe, Kalomo, Zimba and Livingstone.

The other one which can retain the ‘Southern province’ appellation can have Kazungula, Itezhitezhi, Namwala, Choma, Pemba, Monze, Mazabuka and Chikankata,” Maj Phiri who operates in the UPND secretary general’s office, argued. “Further we may also evaluate the possibility of having Magoya as a district on its own to accelerate development in the area.

The other region that ought to be split into two provinces is Eastern province. The envisaged new province which we may call ‘Kanele province’ can have… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ben-phiri-urges-president-to-create-3-more-provinces-from-sp-wp-nwp-and-ep/