BENCH WARRANT ISSUED FOR TAYALI, POLICE TO ENGAGE INTERPOL

The Zambia Police has told the Lusaka Magistrate court that it will engage the International Criminal police organisation in search of outspoken Opposition Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali for absconding court sessions for more than a month.

Mr. Tayali’s arresting officer in a matter he is charged with expressing hatred or ridicule for persons because of race, Mulife Liswaniso told the Court that the State has requested Interpol to put him on a red notice following a bench warrant against Tayali in March this year.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Principal Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya has issued a bench warrant against Chilufya Tayali in a matter before Court for alleging that Senior Chief Mukuni was behind the gassing which characterized the country between 2019 and 2022.

His Lawyer Joseph Chirwa has since recused himself from handling the case.